Wipro Expands Google Cloud Tie-Up To Extend Generative AI Tools To Clients

Wipro will build Generative AI as a core solution within its consulting services.

23 May 2023, 5:33 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Wipro booth at WEF Davos 2022.&nbsp;(Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)</p></div>
The Wipro booth at WEF Davos 2022. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)

Wipro Ltd. has joined larger rivals in rolling out generative artificial intelligence tools to clients as India's $245 billion IT industry looks to hold its own in an epochal shift in information technology.

The country's fourth-largest IT services firm will integrate Google Cloud's full suite of generative AI tools—including Vertex AI, App Builder, and the Model Garden—with its own AI intellectual property and pre-built industry solutions, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Wipro will also train 20,000 associates on Google Cloud's generative AI technologies to help clients realise the full potential of AI and drive secure, AI-led transformations at scale.

The announcement came on the same day that Infosys Ltd. unveiled Topaz—an AI-first suite of services aimed at delivering cognitive solutions and creating value for clients. On Monday, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. expanded its own partnership with Google Cloud to design and deploy customised business solutions for clients.

"Generative AI offers incredible opportunities ahead," Thierry Delaporte, chief executive at Wipro, said. "Expanding our partnership with Google Cloud allows us to help our clients accelerate adoption of this technology—safely, securely, and responsibly."

Delaporte said this expanded partnership with Google Cloud was an important step in that direction.

As part of the expanded partnership, Wipro will build generative AI as a core solution within its consulting services. The Bengaluru-based firm will leverage its crowdsourcing platform, Topcoder, to build and scale solutions that address client challenges.

"Wipro has helped some of the world’s largest companies transform their businesses with our technology, and their investments in our generative AI capabilities have the potential to deliver new levels of innovation for customers," Thomas Kurian, chief executive at Google Cloud, said.

"Through our expanded partnership, Wipro and Google Cloud will use generative AI to solve some of the biggest challenges businesses are facing today, safely and securely."

Shares of Wipro rose 0.53% to Rs 397.75 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday, even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.03% higher at 61,981.79 points.

