Wipro Expands Google Cloud Tie-Up To Extend Generative AI Tools To Clients

Wipro Ltd. has joined larger rivals in rolling out generative artificial intelligence tools to clients as India's $245 billion IT industry looks to hold its own in an epochal shift in information technology.

The country's fourth-largest IT services firm will integrate Google Cloud's full suite of generative AI tools—including Vertex AI, App Builder, and the Model Garden—with its own AI intellectual property and pre-built industry solutions, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Wipro will also train 20,000 associates on Google Cloud's generative AI technologies to help clients realise the full potential of AI and drive secure, AI-led transformations at scale.