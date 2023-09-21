Wipro CFO Jatin Dalal Resigns, Senior VP Aparna Iyer To Replace Him

BQPrimeBusiness NewsWipro CFO Jatin Dalal Resigns, Senior VP Aparna Iyer To Replace Him
Iyer has been with Wipro for more than 20 years. She is at present senior vice president (finance) at the firm.

21 Sep 2023, 5:11 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Aparna Iyer. (Source: LinkedIn)</p></div>
Aparna Iyer. (Source: LinkedIn)

Wipro Ltd. has appointed company veteran Aparna Iyer as chief financial officer with immediate effect, replacing Jatin Dalal, who has resigned from the post.

"The Board of Directors has noted the resignation of Jatin Pravinchandra Dalal, and he will be relieved from the services of the company with effect from Nov. 30," according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

"At their meeting held on Sept. 21, the Board of Directors approved the appointment of Aparna Iyer as the chief financial officer of the company with effect from Sept. 22."

Iyer has been with Wipro for more than 20 years. She is currently senior vice president (finance) at the firm. She was appointed as CFO of Wipro’s FullStride Cloud Global Business Line, with the intent of deepening her expertise as a future CFO.

