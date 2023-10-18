Wipro Approves Merger Of Five Wholly Owned Subsidiaries With Itself

India’s fourth largest IT services firm, Wipro Ltd., approved the merger of its five wholly owned subsidiaries with itself.

The board of directors of the company considered and approved a scheme of amalgamation, providing for the merger of five wholly owned subsidiaries with and into Wipro, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The five subsidiaries are Wipro HR Services India Pvt., Wipro Overseas IT Services Pvt., Wipro Technology Product Services Pvt., Wipro Trademarks Holding Ltd., Wipro VLSI Design Services India Pvt..