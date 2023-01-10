‘Winner Takes All’ In India’s New, Improved Economy

If we look at the digital payments data in India, National Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT) accounts for 55% of all digital transactions in FY22. Going further, if we look at transactions done via smartphones [which includes UPI (16% share), Immediate Payment Service or IMPS (12%), and e-wallets (1%)], they account for another 29%, which brings the total to 84%. If we again add the share of debit and credit cards, another 3.5% is added, which brings the total to 87.5%. Therefore, as of FY22, around 88% of transactions in India (by value) were via digital methods of various sorts.

Among categories which recorded high volumes of approved UPI transactions in November were groceries and supermarkets, eating places and restaurants, games, department stores, pharmacies, etc. In fact, the cigarette vendor outside our office told us that when it comes to online payments, he only transacts via UPI. This implies that he does not use any banking apps or websites, nor does he use debit/credit cards. According to the Ministry of Finance, now more than 40% of total digital transactions (by volumes) in India are via UPI and UPI based transactions amounted to more than $140 billion in August 2022. In other words, on an annualised basis UPI transactions are running at $1.7 trillion per annum. UPI has become ubiquitous in India. For instance, recently one of our colleagues was in a small village in Meghalaya, near the border with Bangladesh, and there he paid for his Maggi noodles using UPI.