Winklevoss Twins Attempt Pivot After Gemini Loses Money and Employees

It also faces an uphill climb to regain market share. In April, roughly $747 million in crypto changed hands on Gemini, according to CCData. That amounted to 0.12% of global spot volume last month. That’s up from February, when Gemini’s share hit a low of 0.07%. Yet April’s figure is still almost half what it was a year ago and down from nearly 5% in 2017. And it compares unfavorably with many of Gemini’s rivals including Coinbase and Kraken, which each saw their market share increase in April from a year earlier, the data show. Meanwhile, Binance, the world’s biggest crypto exchange, has seen its share climb to 46% of global volume from 31% a year ago.