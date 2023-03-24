Windfall Tax: Vedanta Deducts $91 Million From Government's Profit To Make Up For Tax Paid

Initially, the excise duty was set at Rs 23,250 per tonne ($40 per barrel) and, in fortnightly revisions, brought down to Rs 3,500 per tonne.

This is in addition to the 10-20% royalty on price of oil and gas realised and an oil cess of 20%. The government is also entitled to a predetermined share of the profit after expenses are deducted from the revenue earned from the sale of oil and gas.

Vedanta on Jan. 31 and on Feb. 20 informed the ministry of petroleum and natural gas that it has made a deduction of $85.35 million for SAED paid on its prolific Rajasthan block, RJ-ON-90/1, and another $5.50 million for block CB-OS/2 in Cambay basin.