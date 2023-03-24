Windfall Tax: Vedanta Deducts $91 Million From Government's Profit To Make Up For Tax Paid
Producers felt that the levy of Special Additional Excise Duty on locally produced crude oil was a violation of the contract which provides fiscal stability.
In signs of protest against the 9-month-old windfall tax, mining mogul Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Ltd. has withheld about $91 million from the share of profit due to the government from its oil and gas fields to make up for the additional tax outgo, according to sources and correspondence on the issue.
India first imposed a windfall profit tax on July 1, 2022, joining a growing number of nations that tax the supernormal profits of energy companies. Producers felt that the levy of Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) on locally produced crude oil was a violation of the contract, which provides fiscal stability.
Initially, the excise duty was set at Rs 23,250 per tonne ($40 per barrel) and, in fortnightly revisions, brought down to Rs 3,500 per tonne.
This is in addition to the 10-20% royalty on price of oil and gas realised and an oil cess of 20%. The government is also entitled to a predetermined share of the profit after expenses are deducted from the revenue earned from the sale of oil and gas.
Vedanta on Jan. 31 and on Feb. 20 informed the ministry of petroleum and natural gas that it has made a deduction of $85.35 million for SAED paid on its prolific Rajasthan block, RJ-ON-90/1, and another $5.50 million for block CB-OS/2 in Cambay basin.
This was done with a view to restoring economic benefits as mentioned in the signed contracts under which it operates, the correspondence, reviewed by PTI, showed.
It was argued that the contracts, called production sharing contracts, or PSCs, provided fiscal stability for the contracting parties. The contract states that in the event of a change of law, rule, or regulation that results in an adverse change to the expected economic benefits to any of the parties, the parties shall consult promptly and make necessary revisions and adjustments to the contract in order to maintain such expected economic benefits to each of them.
However, the ministry, in a Feb. 22 letter, called the 'unilateral' deduction as 'wrongful' and asked the company to pay the short paid profit along with interest within 7 days. Vedanta has not complied with the direction.
Vedanta's Cairn Oil & Gas, which operates the two blocks, did not respond to e-mails. The e-mails sent to the oil ministry remained unanswered as well.
Sources said the ministry was of the view that arbitration was the dispute resolution mechanism provided in the PSC and Vedanta was contemplating on that. But arbitrations are costly and time-consuming.
Also, they carry reputation risk for the government that needs to be considered, especially in the context of the promotion of ease of doing business.
Sources said the ministry, on Feb. 28, wrote to the finance ministry seeking a review of the SAED and raising the base price for such levy to $80 per barrel from current $74-75.
The ministry, which had written to the finance ministry on Aug. 12, 2022 for a review of SAED, believe that the levy of windfall profit tax would reduce the prospects for a further exploration.
It believes the PSCs already provide an in-built mechanism for profit sharing when windfall gain accrues, they said.
Alongside imposing SAED on locally produced crude oil, India had also slapped duties on the export of petrol, diesel and jet fuel (ATF) on July 1.
Export duties on petrol and ATF in subsequent fortnightly reviews have been brought down to nil. The oil ministry has already got representations from major crude oil producers, including state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and Oil India Ltd. along with private sector Vedanta Ltd., for a review of the levy as it was adversely impacting their investment plans.
The oil producers raised concerns including economic unviability and contract clause violation, sources said, adding the companies have stated that double taxation was taking place since royalty is payable on gross crude oil prices instead of realisation after deduction of SAED.