Windfall Tax To Continue For Now; Collections At Rs 25,000 Crore This Year

Johri said two rounds of excise duty cut on petrol and diesel to cool retail prices have led to a substantial drop in excise collection in the current 2022-23 fiscal year. "Because of the duty cuts, the RE is lower than BE". For the current fiscal, the revised estimates pegged excise mop up lower at Rs 3.20 lakh crore against Rs 3.35 lakh crore targeted in the Budget last year.