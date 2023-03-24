Volcker Slayed Inflation. Bernanke Saved the Banks. Can Powell Do Both?

How SVB's Historic Collapse Happened" />

Central bankers also contend that they have separate tools to contain financial turmoil and tame prices, which can be used simultaneously. That idea harkens back to the late Dutch economist Jan Tinbergen, who won the first Nobel Prize for economics in 1969. His rule — one that Bernanke adopted in the early 2000s — posited that policy makers need to use different instruments to achieve different aims.

Right now, for example, central banks can support beleaguered lenders with dollops of short-term liquidity, while also raising interest rates for borrowers throughout the economy to slow inflation. The Fed has doled out hundreds of billions of dollars through various backstop facilities over the past two weeks, data out Thursday showed.

The central bank’s balance sheet exists precisely to deal with such emergencies — but the problem is that the Fed is trying to pare back its bond holdings, swollen after years of buying securities under the policy known as quantitative easing. For two weeks now, the liquidity injections mean it’s effectively been doing the opposite.

That shouldn’t be taken as an easing of the Fed’s stance, Powell told reporters on Wednesday. The argument is that short-term liquidity provision, and asset purchases or sales aimed at shifting longer-run borrowing costs, are different things. Many seasoned Fed watchers agree — but that hasn’t stopped money managers from latching on to it as a signal of looser policy ahead.

Out of Control?

The result, says former Fed governor Warsh, is a muddied message that confuses markets and makes it harder for policy makers to get a grip on inflation. Case in point: Investors are ignoring Powell’s repeated attestations that the Fed has no plans to lower rates this year, and trading as if cuts are baked in.

Even if monetary policy makers do succeed in staunching the latest financial turmoil, they acknowledge that it’s still likely to squeeze the economy. The key question is: how much?

At his press conference after Wednesday’s 25-basis-point move, Powell suggested that tighter financial conditions might be “the equivalent of a rate hike, or perhaps more than that” — quickly adding a caveat: the assessment can’t currently be made “with any precision whatsoever.

