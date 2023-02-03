Will Examine Interest On Refund, TDS On Benefits Issue, Says CBDT Chairman Nitin Gupta

The government will look at the language of some of the provisions of the Finance Bill, 2023, that have caused concerns among industry, said Nitin Gupta, chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes.

The first concern relates to the proposal in the Bill to integrate two sections, 241A and 245, under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

Section 241A deals with withholding of a taxpayer's refund until completion of a pending assessment. And, Section 245 allows the tax department to set off the refund against an outstanding demand against the taxpayer.

There are two issues that the industry has on this.

First, that when there is a stay on the demand itself, why is the tax department adjusting the refund in such cases, and also denying the taxpayer any opportunity to be heard before a decision to withhold or set off the refund is taken.

On this, the CBDT chairman told BQ Prime that the latter is an operational issue but acknowledged the industry's concern in stay of demand cases.