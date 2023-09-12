Nitin Gadkari Says 'No Active Proposal' After Seeking Additional 10% GST On Diesel Engines

The transport ministry will suggest additional 10% pollution tax on diesel vehicles and generators, Nitin Gadkari said, dragging down shares of automakers. He, however, later clarified there is "no such active proposal".

"I will request the finance minister to levy 10% additional GST on diesel vehicles and gensets," Gadkari, minister of road transport and highways, said at the 63rd annual convention of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. "We'll increase the tax so much that it will become hard to sell such vehicles."

The auto industry is gradually moving away from diesel with just 18% of the passenger vehicles supporting the fuel, down from 43% in 2014, Gadkari said. However, diesel continues to be the preferred fuel in the commercial vehicle industry.

Highlighting the problem of air pollution, Gadkari urged the auto industry to move forward with time as customers are ready to pay more for better services.