Will AI Take My Job? What Investors Are Discussing At Summer Parties

At the moment, predicting that a stock portfolio will beat inflation this year doesn’t seem very controversial — as long as that portfolio was in the S&P 500 or the narrow handful of stocks fueling its rise for most of this year, such as Nvidia Corp., which makes chips needed to power a new generation of AI products. If portfolios were invested in the S&P 500 at the start of the year, investors had seen a gain of about 16%.