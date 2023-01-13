Why You Shouldn’t Judge Balanced Advantage Funds By Near-Term Performance

One of the ways in which investors make their investments in mutual funds is to look at the portfolio and then determine the potential of the portfolio holdings. The expectations are then built on the returns that the holdings might generate and the quality of the existing holdings.

This approach might not be the best way to look at Balanced Advantage Funds because the exposure to the holdings in the portfolio can change quickly. This might make the entire exercise of evaluation irrelevant. Even the overall exposure of the debt and equity mix can change in a short period of time.

This, again, becomes a significant point that the investor should factor in because it is not necessary that past trends will be followed by the fund manager going forward.