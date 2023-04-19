Why WTO Panel's Adverse Ruling On India's Tech Tariffs May Impact FTA Talks

In a press release, the European Commission—the executive arm of the EU—said that since 2014, India introduced custom duties of up to 20% gradually on products like mobile phones, mobile phone components and accessories, line telephone handsets, base stations, static converters or electric wires and cables.

Japan and Taiwan also filed parallel cases on similar issues—tariffs on ICT products and almost the same products.

They considered Indian duties to be in "direct breach" of the country's WTO commitments to apply a zero-duty rate to such products.

"The amount of EU exports of such technology affected by India's violations is up to €600 million annually," the commission said. "While this is already significant, the real impact on European companies, which also export from other countries to India, is considerably higher."

Japan said the tariff rate on feature phones, smartphones, base stations for cellular mobile phones and digital microwave communication equipment were raised from 0% to 20%. The rates on printed circuit board assemblies were raised from 0% to 10%; and LCD modules for smartphones were raised from 0% to 15%.

"Japan expects India to agree to adopt the panel report and swiftly correct the measures in accordance with the findings and recommendations in the report," the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a joint press release with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday.