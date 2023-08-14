Why Torrent Power Was Cut To 'Underweight' By Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded Torrent Power Ltd. to "underweight", noting an unattractive risk reward due to reduced merchant business gains, the prospect of no new distribution licence, and delayed project completion.

The brokerage also lowered the company's FY 2024/25 earnings estimates by 1-2%, citing that its valuations are comparatively higher than before. The stock has outperformed the S&P BSE Sensex by 17% since June 1, possibly due to the expectation of higher merchant gains, according to a note from Morgan Stanley on Aug. 11.

However, the brokerage has raised the price target on the stock to Rs 570 apiece from Rs 510 apiece earlier due to newly contracted commercial and industrial capacity additions in its renewable portfolio.