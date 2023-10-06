Why Avendus Spark's Ganeshram Jayaraman Is Cautious On Earnings Growth Optimism

Indian companies may see some downgrade in their earnings growth, according to Avendus Spark Institutional Equities' Ganeshram Jayaraman. If government capital expenditure follows a flatter trajectory, it's crucial to exercise caution on broader-level earnings growth expectations, he said.

It's essential to not be excessively bullish and expect a 20% earnings growth, given the prevailing economic conditions, said Jayaraman, managing director and head of institutional equities at Avendus Spark Institutional Equities.

"It's actually not FY24 earnings that we are worried about. It's FY25 earnings, which means the multiples are something that we need to watch," Jayaraman told BQ Prime's Sajeet Manghat.