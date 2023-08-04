Why SBI Disappointed In Q1 Despite Profit Rising Nearly Threefold

India’s largest lender reported operationally weak numbers for the April-June quarter, even though it reported its highest ever quarterly profit one more time.

Net profit for the quarter rose 178% year-on-year to Rs 16,884 crore. The reading was 12.7% higher than the Rs 14,945 crore profit estimated by analysts polled by Bloomberg.

On the face of it, a 25% rise in net interest income and a fivefold surge in other income boosted profitability. But that did not impress the markets much. SBI shares closed at Rs 573.25 a piece on Friday, down nearly 3% from their previous close.

"Q1 is always a unique quarter... Invariably, in the last quarter (Q4), we have sufficient earnings, and various one-offs are getting recorded," Chairman Dinesh Khara explained to reporters on Friday.

The reasons for the disappointment include SBI’s asset quality figures and slower-than-expected loan growth.

Fresh slippages for the quarter were Rs 7,659 crore, more than double the Rs 3,185 crore reported a quarter ago. The majority of these came from personal loans, small and medium enterprise borrowers, and agriculture loans.

"Fact of the matter is, there might be some deterioration at the end of the quarter, but the recoveries keep happening every day," Khara said.

Even when it comes to loans in default that are yet to be classified as NPAs, SBI saw its performance worsen during the first quarter.

Among individual loans worth over Rs 5 crore each, borrowing under the special mention account category rose to Rs 7,221 crore in the first quarter, compared with Rs 3,260 crore as of March 31.

According to Khara, over Rs 5,700 crore worth of special mention accounts had already been recovered at the end of July. As far as corporate borrowers are concerned, SBI does not see any major asset quality concerns, he added.