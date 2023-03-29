Why Removing Twitter’s Legacy Blue Check Marks Matters

So if you don’t subscribe, your content won’t be shown to people who aren’t following you. This could potentially have a huge impact on the platform by shifting the focus of feeds from popularity — leveraging the creators with the biggest fan base — to payment, according to Mandeep Singh, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. Unverified users also won’t be able to participate in any of the polls that Twitter conducts. This can be a weighty matter — Musk conducted a poll in December asking if he should remain as chief executive officer, and said he’d abide by the results of the survey. Though 57.5% of respondents said he should step down, he’s still at the helm of the company.