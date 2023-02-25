Why Power Tariffs Of Imported Coal-Based Plants Won't Spike As Much This Summer

Drop in commodity prices would help the power developers cut tariff by Rs 2–3 per kilowatt-hour in comparison to last year when the section was invoked, according to analysts.

The price of 6,000 kilo calorific value of coal has dropped from the high of $460 per tonne in September 2022 to $210 per tonne on Feb 24. The drop will reduce the variable cost of power companies, lowering the impact on their financials as compared to last year when the section was invoked in May for five months and then extended till Dec. 31.

Rupesh Sankhe, vice president and power analyst with Elara Securities (India) Pvt., said the tariffs are likely to be cut to Rs 6 per unit compared with Rs 9 per unit last year. Plus, the companies also have the advantage of selling the surplus power on the exchanges.

According to the Central Electricity Authority site, there are at least 17,255 MW of imported coal-based capacity in the country. This will come online from March 16, helping India meet its peak demand. Some of the prominent players whose projects will become operational will include 4,000 MW each of Tata Power Co. and Adani Power Ltd.'s Mundra projects in Gujarat, and Essar Power Ltd.'s 1,200 MW project in Salaya, Gujarat.