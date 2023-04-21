Why Meesho Might Turn Profitable Earlier Than Giants Like Flipkart, Amazon

Homegrown e-commerce platform Meesho is seeing rapid growth in an intensely competitive market, and with improving profitability, it might break even ahead of giants such as Flipkart and Amazon in India.

"With a gross merchandise value of about $4.5 billion in 2022, Meesho ... has created a niche through a competitively priced, diverse, and unbranded assortment that targets value-conscious customers," brokerage Jefferies said in a note.

Meesho's effective lower seller commission translates into strong volumes with monthly transacting users that are on par with incumbents, the brokerage said. The Vidit Aatrey-led company is nearing zero cash burn and is targeting to achieve an Ebitda breakeven over the course of 2023.