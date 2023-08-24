Why Lupin, Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla Are Top Stock Picks Of Analysts

Indian pharma companies with product approvals in the U.S. could see revenue growth, according to reports by brokerages Yes Securities and Axis Securities.

Some of the pharmaceutical companies have garnered eight to nine "good" approvals amid other "regular" ones from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration between June and August this year, said a report by Yes Securities (India) Ltd.

Q1 FY24 had seen the benefit of a generally positive and benign U.S. pricing environment and the brokerage expects a similar scenario to prevail in the second quarter for Indian pharma companies in the U.S.

"Overall, companies have netted about eight to nine good approvals, mostly shared between Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. Alkem Laboratories Ltd. and Ajanta Pharma Ltd. do have a decent approval each in the last few months, which should support their U.S. growth quarter-on-quarter."

Some players like Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. continue to struggle due to lack of any major approvals on the back of facility issues. While Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has at best one decent ophthalmic approval in three months, despite large research and development programmes in the past few years and a good quantity of approvals, the report said.

The brokerage continues to prefer Ajanta Pharma, Indoco Remedies Ltd. and has a cautious stance on Alembic Pharma, given the lack of quality approvals in injectables.

Axis Securities Ltd. also has top picks in the pharma space related to U.S. product launch pipelines. It includes Cipla Ltd., Lupin Ltd. and Aurobindo.