Why Large Caps, Capex Are Better Bets This Time—Avendus Spark's Jayaraman Explains
The environment is not conducive for aggressive growth expectations and investors need to keep 'margin of safety', says Jayaraman.
The current environment is not conducive for aggressive growth expectations and investors need to keep their "margin of safety", according to Avendus Capital.
Early stages of withering inflation is not necessarily an indication of slowdown, Ganeshram Jayaraman, managing director at Avendus Spark Institutional Equities Pvt., told BQ Prime.
While forex reserves, capex cycle and current account deficit seems to be improving, the sustainability of deposit growth rate in the backdrop of withdrawal Rs 2,000 currency notes is yet to be seen, he said. Banks, aviation, cement and the pipe sectors are undergoing consolidation, Jayaraman said.
Moreover, two quarters of declining hiring base in the information technology sector is bound to have an impact on urban discretionary spends in metro cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai, he said.
Here's what Jayaraman says about key sectors:
Banks
"Our comfort remains with large banks", Jayaraman said, citing capital position, plan of increasing distribution, strength and provisioning and over-captitalised balance sheets.
Despite the possibility of margin constraints in the next four quarters, there is substantial scope for improvement in return on assets and equity expansion, he said.
Interests are very close to the peak or have peaked, he said, adding that growth matters over rates.
Capex Cycle And Large Caps
Jayaraman said this capex cycle is "different in character" as it's being led by larger companies that have consolidated their market share and improved their balance sheets in the last few years. Unlike in the past, he said, it's also not heavily leveraged.
The focus of these large-cap companies has been to sustain this consolidation as seen in sectors such as airlines, cement and real estate, he said. "This character of consolidation will improve gross margins and catalyse capex growth."
He estimates "mid-teens earnings growth potential" for the Nifty 50 basket, with a high possibility of earnings downgrade in FY23, excluding financials, cement and staples.