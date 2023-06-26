Why Large Caps, Capex Are Better Bets This Time—Avendus Spark's Jayaraman Explains

The current environment is not conducive for aggressive growth expectations and investors need to keep their "margin of safety", according to Avendus Capital.

Early stages of withering inflation is not necessarily an indication of slowdown, Ganeshram Jayaraman, managing director at Avendus Spark Institutional Equities Pvt., told BQ Prime.

While forex reserves, capex cycle and current account deficit seems to be improving, the sustainability of deposit growth rate in the backdrop of withdrawal Rs 2,000 currency notes is yet to be seen, he said. Banks, aviation, cement and the pipe sectors are undergoing consolidation, Jayaraman said.

Moreover, two quarters of declining hiring base in the information technology sector is bound to have an impact on urban discretionary spends in metro cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai, he said.

Here's what Jayaraman says about key sectors: