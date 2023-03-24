Why JPMorgan's Ankur Rudra Is Cautious On I.T. Sector Stocks

JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s Ankur Rudra said he is "cautiously underweight" on the I.T. space because of risks in terms of earnings and multiples.

Recent corrections instilled fear of decrease in earnings while multiples remained relatively high, Rudra, head of APAC Telecom and India IMT Research at JPMorgan, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.

Concern on slowdown in I.T. services space in FY24, rooted from fears of a recession, have deepened after the recent Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse crises, he said.

This further limits the expectation of double-digit growth in the I.T. space for a significant period of time, especially given the high exposure of Indian I.T. companies to banks in the west, Rudra said.

As a result, spending in tech services across the banking industry, irrespective of the size of the bank, is expected to soften in the next two or three quarters, he said.

With the earnings season around the corner, companies are more likely to be cautious on their guidance, according to Rudra.