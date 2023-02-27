Why Jefferies Prefers Residential Property Despite The Sector's Underperformance

Amid a large correction seen across India's real estate sector stocks over the past few months, Jefferies favours residential developers over others.

Strong residential cycles have boosted cash flow and profit and loss visibility, according to the brokerage. It favours developers such as Godrej Properties, Macrotech Developers Ltd., and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. over mixed-use developers such as DLF Ltd. and Oberoi Realty Ltd.

However, the recent 40% valuation contraction since late 2021 has brought the stocks closer to or below long-term average valuations, the brokerage said.

Despite the improved discipline of India's real estate sector, valuations are moving towards pre-RERA levels, the brokerage said. "On an absolute price-to-book comparison basis, we find the current sector valuations (2.2x) in line with the long-term average and close to the pre-RERA rollout (2.0x in the first half of 2017) levels," Jefferies said in its investor note.

A potentially delayed pause in the rate hike cycle and risk-off sentiments, particularly for leveraged companies, have led to the underperformance of significant property stocks, Jefferies said.

Since Sept. 12, 2022, NSE Nifty Realty has fallen 20.56%, compared with a 3.37% decline in Nifty 50. During this period, Macrotech Developers and Godrej Properties declined 32.93% and 26.25%, respectively, while Prestige Estate Projects declined 18.20%.

Still, citing the sector's stronger fundamentals, the brokerage said that much of the valuation correction has played out. The housing cycle, which is typically a six- to eight-year cycle, is in its early third-year stage. This captures the brokerage's belief that valuations may be close to bottoming.