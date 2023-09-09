Why Indian Market Is Among The Top Picks For HSBC And Morgan Stanley
Several positive structural factors are aiding the India story, according to the two brokerage firms.
India's compelling investment landscape, effective economic growth-to-equity translation, favourable supply chain dynamics, and a youthful demographic make it a top pick for HSBC and Morgan Stanley.
A multitude of positive structural factors are at play in India, HSBC said in a Sept. 8 note. Positive supply chain shifts, inward foreign investments, growth in consumer markets and infrastructure improve India's outlook, the brokerage said. Economic growth in India does translate into better equity performance, while that is not the case for China, it said.
HSBC said with new product launches and better pricing power, India’s pharma sector in particular witnessed significant earnings upgrades.
Earnings are also highly visible in Indonesia, and are expected to bounce in Korea and Taiwan driven by AI, HSBC said.
According to Morgan Stanley, India’s reform and macro-stability agenda underpins a strong capex and profit outlook. With these factors, the world trends are supporting FDI and portfolio flows into the country, it said in a Sept. 7 note.
The research firm had on Aug. 2 upgraded India to 'overweight', citing a secular trend towards sustained superior dollar EPS growth versus emerging markets.
Japan also remains the top pick in Asia for Morgan Stanley because of strong nominal GDP growth, positive EPS revisions, and valuations which remain reasonable.
Morgan Stanley’s Take On India
India rises from 6 to 1 in the process, with relative valuations less extreme than in October.
Young demographic profile supporting equity inflows.
India’s reforms and macro-stability agenda are underpinning a strong capex and profit outlook.
Multipolar world trends are supporting FDI and portfolio flows into the country.
Japan remains its top pick. The country has strong nominal GDP growth, positive EPS revisions and valuations which remain reasonable, it said.
The secular thesis on ROE improvement and productivity growth continues, according to it. TOPIX's relative strength can likely withstand China's growth gap if a global shock is avoided, but they flagged areas of risk and shift further to a domestic preference.
HSBC’s Take On India
India’s economic growth is translating into better equity performance.
India is a beneficiary of supply chain shifts and inward foreign investments.
The listed firms can do better than the overall industry in which they operate.
HSBC expects margin to rise modestly due to lower commodity prices and scale economies at work.
New product launches and better pricing power India’s pharma sector.