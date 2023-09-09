Why Indian Market Is Among The Top Picks For HSBC And Morgan Stanley

India's compelling investment landscape, effective economic growth-to-equity translation, favourable supply chain dynamics, and a youthful demographic make it a top pick for HSBC and Morgan Stanley.

A multitude of positive structural factors are at play in India, HSBC said in a Sept. 8 note. Positive supply chain shifts, inward foreign investments, growth in consumer markets and infrastructure improve India's outlook, the brokerage said. Economic growth in India does translate into better equity performance, while that is not the case for China, it said.

HSBC said with new product launches and better pricing power, India’s pharma sector in particular witnessed significant earnings upgrades.

Earnings are also highly visible in Indonesia, and are expected to bounce in Korea and Taiwan driven by AI, HSBC said.