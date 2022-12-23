Why Indian Drugmakers Won't Panic As U.S. FDA Scrutiny Returns After Two Years

Indian pharma companies faced increased scrutiny from the U.S. regulator as inspections resumed after two years of pandemic-driven hiatus. And such audits of manufacturing standards are only expected to increase in 2023. But analysts are not too worried.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration resumed physical inspections and audits of manufacturing facilities this year. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.'s Moraiya facility received a report on violations but no significant health hazard in 2022. Most others including Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Glenmark Pharma Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Biocon Ltd., and Lupin Ltd. received observations on objectionable conditions that warranted regulatory action, followed by warning letters and import alerts in some cases.

"While the earlier part of the year was relatively better, the second half seems to have carried sizable bad news," Navroz Mahudawala, founder and managing director at Candle Partners, which specialises in pharma and healthcare, consumer and retail, said. "Both Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Sun Pharmaceuticals have got import alerts in the last four to six weeks itself."