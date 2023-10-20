Why ICICI Securities Continues To Bet On Cyclical Sectors

ICICI Securities has a positive outlook on cyclical sectors of the economy, where there is robust growth and the prices are not as high as the more defensive sectors.

Investments in capital expenditure, the real estate market, and consumer spending are showing improvements, Vinod Karki, head equity-strategy at ICICI Securities Ltd., told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah. As more data becomes available, there is rising confidence in the overall capex and real estate cycles, and the profitability of businesses, he said.

"Polycab India Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd. or IndusInd Bank Ltd.—all these cyclical companies is where we are finding year-on-year profit growth expansion very robust."

The parts of the economy that follow cyclical patterns are currently driving profit growth, he said. In contrast, the defensive sectors such as IT, grocery retail, and others have shown weaker performance, according to Karki.