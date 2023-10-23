Why The UPI-Linked RuPay Credit Card Hasn't Found Its Groove Yet

Large Banks At Last

One of the reasons for the slow pace is that the larger banks, who are usually the drivers of the government's initiatives, such as the State Bank of India, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank joined the party quite late, the first person quoted above said, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

This is because the payment system is expensive, Vivek Iyer, partner-financial services advisory at Grant Thornton Bharat, said. "Once they are pushed to adopt the Rupay credit card, they have to start asking the customers to adopt it too," he added.

The Expensive MDR

The expensive nature is owing to the combined charges of MDR levied on merchants, payment service provider charges, other fee components for banks along with the NPCI commission. While a major portion of the MDR goes to the card-issuing bank in the form of interchange fees, acquiring banks and payment service providers gain only a small share.

Even though linking UPI to the Rupay credit cards and subsequently levying MDR would translate into a hit on the margins for banks, they have no other option than to give in to the competition of acquiring the largest market share in the credit card segment, Jasuja said.

Unlike other fees and charges, MDR is determined by the "association of payment networks and banks," which makes it an onerous task to arrive at a fair value.

All this against the backdrop of low credit card penetration in India compared to the global market. Only 3% of Indians hold credit cards, compared with the global benchmark of 30%.

Indians in the lower-income bracket use UPI as a mode of payment on a vast scale, but they do not have high credit scores to be eligible for Rupay credit cards, according to Jasuja.

"This makes the entire mode of payment futile," he added.

Iyer echoed the view. "You can't give a credit card to someone who is below the poverty line. Anyway, the household low savings and small-ticket loans bubble will burst soon," he said.

The profitability factor also comes into play.

Owing to economies of scale, large merchants have an edge over the smaller ones. But they are also not willing to get on board with the RuPay credit card option with UPI because it would hit their profitability. "The commission and MDR on the RuPay credit card through UPI are additional cost. So, either one can reduce their margins or keep them the same and load that charge on yourself," Iyer said.

Beyond this, another big concern is that the merchants can not identify whether the payment has been made from a Rupay credit card linked with UPI or direct UPI, according to Mohit Bedi, chief business officer and co-founder of Kiwi, a fintech company that enabled credit on UPI.