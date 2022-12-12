Why Glenmark Pharma Shares Fell 5%

Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. fell 5% on Monday after red flags were raised against its Goa formulation-manufacturing facility by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

On Nov. 22, the FDA sent a warning letter to Glenn Saldanha, managing director and chief executive officer at Glenmark Pharma.

"This warning letter summarises significant violations of current good manufacturing practise regulations for finished pharmaceuticals...Because your methods, facilities, or controls for manufacturing, processing, packing, or holding do not conform to CGMP, your drug products are adulterated," the letter accessible on the FDA website said.

In its Nov. 23 disclosure, the company said, "The company does not believe that the warning letter will have an impact on the disruption of supplies or the existing revenues from the operations of this facility."

They are committed to working with the U.S. FDA to implement all the necessary corrective actions required to address the concerns at the earliest, it said.