Why First Global's Devina Mehra Is Bullish On Indian Markets

Indian stocks are set to outperform globally even domestic benchmarks hit a new record on Monday, according to Devina Mehra.

"Given the time where we are today, the risk of crash does not appear very high," Mehra, founder, chairperson and managing director of First Global, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah. The valuations are not very stretched, she said, adding that Nifty 50 PE is around 22.5, which is not a peak level.

Indian stock markets have hit fresh all-time highs, with the BSE S&P Sensex crossing 65,000 and Nifty 50 breaching the 19,000 level.