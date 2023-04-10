Why Firms Focusing On Volume Growth May Do Well, Explains Incred's Mrinal Singh
High market volatility will make it conducive for investors to focus on high growth rather than valuations, says Singh.
Interest rates are not likely to ease anytime soon as inflation is here to stay, according to InCred's Mrinal Singh. This means that businesses that can focus on volume growth will have a bright future, he said.
The current state of the market is such that it is going to respond with a higher amplitude to negative news than to positive news, Singh said. "This is because of volatile geo-political tensions and the withdrawal of capital from risk assets," the Chief Executive Officer at InCred Asset Management, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.
A period of high market volatility will cause interesting entry prices and make it conducive for long-term investors, as long as the focus is on high growth rather than valuations, Singh said, who is also the chief investment officer at InCred.
Growth Vs Valuation
High growth and sensible risk rewards should always be preferred over sky-high valuations, according to Singh.
Once rates normalise, a business that can gain volume growth in a high-interest scenario will also gain significant market share and expand profits, he said.
Debt-free working capital and the ability to control price increases amid raw material inflation are certain characteristics to look for in business-to-consumer and business-to-business companies that could potentially chase volume growth in a precarious atmosphere, according to Singh.
Hence, Singh reiterates chasing volume growth over valuations.
Key Themes
Information Technology
Volatility-induced corrections can serve as an opportunity for I.T. stocks.Mrinal Singh
The information technology sector correction brought about by headwinds in the U.S. market will create opportunities for us, according to Singh.
At the moment, IT stocks are a bit above the value zone because 40–50% of their income comes from the BFSI sector, especially in North America, he said. Therefore, there is a good reason to be 'cautious' or 'choosy'. "However, some domestic businesses do look better positioned."
Speaking on the 'IT enabled space', Singh said, these businesses are often clubbed with IT names but they have distinct characteristics.
The IT-enabled segment or engineering design services will need a significant road map as the auto industry changes course to greener ways of mobility and manufacturing shifts locations, he said.
Singh is optimistic about the engineering design as the space sees an imperative ramp-up in manpower for captive facilities and outsourced vendors in India.
This makes the engineering design space better than vanilla I.T. in the near term, Singh said.
Engineering design space is better than vanilla IT in the near term.Mrinal Singh
Businesses that can deliver volume growth in an environment of high interest rates and inflation will foster value, he said. "Therefore, chase volume growth."
Banking
The banking space is overcrowded and lacks an incremental buyer. Hence, a 'moderate' expectation of return would be more reasonable, Singh said.
Rising credit growth from 'micro, small and medium enterprises' is a good sign for the space, he said.
"We are not in a capital-surplus environment. We are rather in a capital-restrained environment. Therefore, companies that are underowned and beat expectations will give more returns as compared to the ones that are overowned and meet expectations," Singh said.
Companies that are underowned and beat expectations will give more returns as compared to the ones that are overowned and meet expectations.Mrinal Singh
Real Estate
Buying property stocks with equity is not a great idea, according to Singh.
Factors to consider:
A large portion of the ready-to-move-in inventory has been absorbed; therefore, what's left is the 'work-in-process' inventory.
Based on historical patterns, home loan mortgage rates don't have a great correlation with demand.
New buyers don't first look at home loan rates before buying. They, in fact, first consider their income and property prices.
The runway for housing demand in India is large, and it is the largest employer.
As income and growth improve, demand for housing will see an uptick.
Rural Consumption
Post-Covid, consumption in the rural economy failed to recover, but now that the general elections are due next year, the space has bottomed out, according to Singh.
Some companies under the autos and FMCG sectors may perform well from the perspective of rural demand, he said.