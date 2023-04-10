Why Firms Focusing On Volume Growth May Do Well, Explains Incred's Mrinal Singh

Interest rates are not likely to ease anytime soon as inflation is here to stay, according to InCred's Mrinal Singh. This means that businesses that can focus on volume growth will have a bright future, he said.

The current state of the market is such that it is going to respond with a higher amplitude to negative news than to positive news, Singh said. "This is because of volatile geo-political tensions and the withdrawal of capital from risk assets," the Chief Executive Officer at InCred Asset Management, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.

A period of high market volatility will cause interesting entry prices and make it conducive for long-term investors, as long as the focus is on high growth rather than valuations, Singh said, who is also the chief investment officer at InCred.