Why Defence Sector's Growth Run May Have Just Begun

The Indian government's emphasis on self-reliance and indigenisation has renewed focus on the defence sector. Even as stocks have rallied, the sector remains an attractive bet for investors, according to analysts.

"Despite formidable stock returns of 70% on average over a year, we believe there is further steam left in the sector on the back of robust order books and improving earnings quality," ICICI Securities said in a note dated Nov. 24.

That stems from the increasing defence budget, that has made India the third largest military spender in the world, trailing the U.S. and China, according to Statista.

And growing focus on domestic companies has made defence companies like Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd., Bharat Electronics Ltd., Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd. and Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd. confident of a growing order inflow and revenue.