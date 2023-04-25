Why Crop Protection Stocks May Be In A Spot Of Bother
ADAMA India Pvt., one of the leading crop protection companies in the world with a market capitalisation of over $19 billion, or Rs 1.55 lakh crore, reported a decline in sales and volumes for the first quarter of the calendar year 2023.
Sales declined 11% to $1,259 million, or Rs 10,311.46 crore, with a 1% increase in prices and an 8% decrease in volumes, according to the company.
While adjusted Ebitda amounted to $165 million, or Rs 1,351.38 crore, compared to $201 million, or Rs 1,646.23 crore, in the first quarter of 2022, the company said.
Supply challenges and rising crop protection prices led to inventory buildup throughout the supply chain in 2022, said Ignacio Dominguez, president and chief executive of ADAMA.
While market demand is being supplied by the stockpiles of product in the channel, the high inventory levels and declining raw material pricing are also supporting a "wait and see" approach, he said.
"We believe that as the year progresses and the agricultural season in Latin America and India begins, this inventory will begin to deplete, and the demand ADAMA sees for its products will be invigorated," Dominguez said.
The first quarter of 2022 was marked by early purchases due to concerns around product availability and supply shortages. However, in the first quarter of 2023, farmers and channels were more cautious regarding input purchases, the company said.
"An improved supply and logistics situation, relatively high channel inventories, as well as the deflationary environment of AI prices in China, have led customers to adopt a "wait-and-see" approach regarding some crop protection purchases," it said.
Crop protection companies in India, such as UPL Ltd., which has a global presence, may witness some pressure.
However, UPL is expected to report revenue of Rs 17,202.09 crore in the January-March quarter, logging a year-on-year growth of 8.5%, according to Bloomberg estimates.
Net income could be Rs 1,670.16 crore in the quarter, the data compiled by Bloomberg showed.
Of the 27 analysts tracking the stock, 25 maintain a 'buy,' one recommends a 'hold,' and one suggests a 'sell,' according to Bloomberg.
The 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 38.3%.