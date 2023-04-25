Why Crop Protection Stocks May Be In A Spot Of Bother

ADAMA India Pvt., one of the leading crop protection companies in the world with a market capitalisation of over $19 billion, or Rs 1.55 lakh crore, reported a decline in sales and volumes for the first quarter of the calendar year 2023.

Sales declined 11% to $1,259 million, or Rs 10,311.46 crore, with a 1% increase in prices and an 8% decrease in volumes, according to the company.

While adjusted Ebitda amounted to $165 million, or Rs 1,351.38 crore, compared to $201 million, or Rs 1,646.23 crore, in the first quarter of 2022, the company said.