Why Cipla Is Still A Growth Bet After Outpacing Nifty Pharma In 2022

Even as the Nifty Pharmaceutical Index declined 11% in 2022, shares of Cipla Ltd. returned 15.6% growth. One key reason was its focus on the domestic market.

In the wake of severe price erosion pressures in the U.S. and the adverse outcomes of regulatory inspections by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Indian companies are shifting their focus towards the domestic market. Analysts expect such companies to fare better as there margins are relatively more insulated to the pressure in the American market.

Cipla, with 40% or more revenue contribution from India over FY18–FY22, fits the bill. Moreover, given product-specific opportunities, it has grown even in the U.S. when other Indian peers struggled.

Of the 42 analysts tracking the company, 30 recommend 'buy,' nine recommend 'hold,' and three have a 'sell' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of analyst price target estimates implies a potential upside of 13.7%.