Why Bank Of Baroda's Madan Sabnavis Says India Deserves Higher Credit Rating

In case of rating sovereigns, it is important to look at the complete picture, and not focus on some aspects like rating agencies seem to, according to Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda Ltd.

It is accepted that India is one of the best performing economies in terms of economic growth, said Sabnavis. While retail inflation too has been capped, even at 6% (the upper bound of the monetary policy committee's target range of 4+/-2%), it is reasonable for a developing economy, he said.

External indicators such as the balance of payments have been strengthening over time, he said, citing how foreign exchange reserves came within an earshot of exceeding $600 billion, which is adequate to cover imports for around 8-9 months.

The final test of the investment worthiness of a country is what foreign investors feel about it, according to Sabnavis. India has been gaining credibility as an investment destination with foreign direct investments and foreign portfolio investors, he said.

Considering India's strong macroeconomic fundamentals, ratings that are just investment grade are not quite justified.