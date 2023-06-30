Why Avendus Spark Is Positive On India's Electronics Production

The non-mobile domestic electronic manufacturing sector is expected to be worth between Rs 400 and Rs 500 billion, the report said.

Approximately 80% of the market's unmet demand is satisfied by imports—either directly in the form of printed circuit boards or indirectly in the form of finished box construction or equipment, it said.

The Indian government's programmes—such as the production-linked incentive scheme, Electronic Manufacturing Cluster scheme and promotional programmes—are reducing imports and increasing domestic sourcing in the electronics industry and end-user industries, such as telecom equipment and air conditioners, it said. The addressable market for EMS players is growing as a result.

The domestic EMS market will expand at a CAGR of more than 25% over the coming years, according to the brokerage.