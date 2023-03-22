Why Asian Paints To Berger May Find Demand Revival Hard To Sustain

Paintmakers are seeing an upswing in demand as consumers spend on getting a fresh coat ahead of the monsoon. But for companies, that may be hard to sustain without inflation falling meaningfully.

Companies and dealers BQ Prime spoke with indicated that demand has been recovering after an extended monsoon and early festivities curtailed third-quarter volume growth for the Rs 65,000-crore industry. It has recovered every month since January on the back of increase in trade schemes by companies, as raw material prices corrected from peak levels.

"Demand is picking up and the uptick has been higher every month since January," said Rajiv Rajgopal, managing director, Akzo Nobel India Ltd.

However, consumption continues to be fragmented across markets, he said. Recovery of housing sector and consumers' willingness to repaint their houses drove sales of decorative paints (which contributes 75% to revenue), while a harsh winter led to a delay in recovery in the northern markets, he said.

"North has traditionally been our strongest market. It was affected last quarter also, as extended monsoons hurt sales of high-margin exterior wall coatings and waterproofing items," Rajgopal said.

Berger Paints India Ltd. expects double-digit volume and value growth in the ongoing quarter. Decorative business is seeing an uptick while the outlook for industrial sales, which contributes 20% to the business, also remain strong on the back of upturn in automobile sector and government spending in infrastructure, the company said in a recent post-earnings call.

"We aren't seeing a steady pick-up in demand yet," said AS Sundaresan, joint managing director and chief executive officer, JSW Paints Pvt.

Sales of paints and waterproofing products usually rise in the first quarter of a financial year, peaking ahead of the monsoon.

This April-June, JSW Paints hopes to recoup some lost ground unless there is any new economic shock.