Why Are Small-Cap Funds Shutting Their Doors?

A problem of plenty is plaguing mutual fund houses. A rush to capitalise on the rapid rise of small-cap stocks in India’s stock market has resulted in a spurt of inflows into schemes dedicated to investing in them. Consequently, some fund houses have been forced to restrict inflows.

On Thursday, Nippon India Mutual Fund announced that it would stop lump sum inflows into its small-cap fund, the largest in the category. The announcement came just days after Tata Mutual Fund restricted inflows into its own small-cap fund. Both fund houses are allowing systematic investment plans, which deploy an investor’s investments in a staggered manner, to continue.

At the end of May, Nippon India Small Cap Fund had around Rs 28,780 crore assets under management, while Tata Small Cap Fund had Rs 4,460 crore.