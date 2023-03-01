Why 5G Rollouts For Bharti Airtel And Reliance Jio Are Different

Jio is deploying 5G in pockets isolated from its existing network. The service is available on an invite-only basis for the time being, which means that the company is limiting the number of users that sign up. Inherently, it also means a better user experience.

"So, for instance, for Jio consumers, even though the phone might be compatible with 5G standalone, you still need to do a software upgrade because it doesn't automatically latch on to the network," Kechiche said. In most cases, a switch to the 5G network would depend on a different SIM card.

Airtel, on the other hand, has deployed a non-standalone network, which means it is still anchored to the LTE network. Therefore, "it's still an LTE network with some of the 5G radio," she said. The end experience will be closer to LTE, or 4.5G, than the high bandwidth of 5G technology. That said, the subscriber need not do anything, and a 5G-enabled phone will automatically switch to the technology. For Airtel, this is also a technology to decongest its mobile network. Unlike Jio, Airtel depends on wireless for backhaul, while Jio relies on a deeper network of fiber-optic cables.

The difference is seen in the median speeds achieved on the network. "The reason we see Jio speeds being better is because of the backhaul infrastructure, which plays a really important role," said Kechiche. Airtel would be able to offload traffic from 4G onto 5G about 25 to 30% of the time as a result of its deployment.