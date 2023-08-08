Who Is Vaibhav Taneja? Tesla Appoints New Indian-origin CFO

In 1999, Vaibhav Taneja joined PriceWaterhouseCoopers and was employed there for 16 years. For 4 years, he worked as an Assistant manager at New Delhi workplace. From December 2003 to March 2016, he worked as a senior manager in San Jose, CA.

He later moved on to SolarCity where he worked for a year. SolarCity Corporation is a US-based solar panel developer that was acquired by Tesla in 2016. Taneja worked at SolarCity as a Controller from June 2016 to February 2017.