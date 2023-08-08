Who Is Vaibhav Taneja? Tesla Appoints New Indian-origin CFO
Taneja replaces Zachary Kirkhorn who completed his 13-year stint with Tesla.
American automobile company Tesla on Monday appointed Indian-origin Vaibhav Taneja as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
Vaibhav Taneja, 45, is currently serving as the Chief Accounting Officer and he will take the additional responsibility of a CFO position. Taneja replaces Zachary Kirkhorn who completed his 13-year stint with Tesla.
In a LinkedIn post, Kirkhorn said, "This morning Tesla announced that I’ve stepped down from my role as Chief Financial Officer, succeeded by our Chief Accounting Officer, Vaibhav Taneja."
Vaibhav Taneja's Education
Vaibhav Taneja graduated from the University of Delhi in Commerce stream from 1996-1999. He has done Chartered Accountancy, Accounting from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and is a Certified Public Accountant.
Vaibhav Taneja's Work
In 1999, Vaibhav Taneja joined PriceWaterhouseCoopers and was employed there for 16 years. For 4 years, he worked as an Assistant manager at New Delhi workplace. From December 2003 to March 2016, he worked as a senior manager in San Jose, CA.
He later moved on to SolarCity where he worked for a year. SolarCity Corporation is a US-based solar panel developer that was acquired by Tesla in 2016. Taneja worked at SolarCity as a Controller from June 2016 to February 2017.
Vaibhav Taneja's Skillset
Taneja has described his skillset as follows:
More than 17 years of experience working with multinational companies in technology, retail & telecommunication.
Solid understanding of US GAAP.
Significant experience with C-suite individuals, Audit Committee and Board members of large and small-cap companies.
Well-developed problem solving capabilities, focus on solutions from the business perspective given the in-depth industry knowledge.
Significant experience with financial statement audit and preparation of documents to be filed with the SEC.
Have taken several clients through their initial and secondary public offerings.
Assisted companies in identifying areas of focus in order to enhance ongoing revenues by rationalising and streamlining existing processes to support revenue enhancement and leakage prevention.
Significant experience in helping companies set up their business processes and streamlining of existing processes.