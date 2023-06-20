Who is Swaminathan Janakiraman, The New Deputy Governor Of RBI
Swaminathan Janakiraman will succeed Mahesh Kumar Jain.
The Indian government has appointed Swaminathan Janakiraman as a deputy governor of Reserve Bank India for a period of three years.
He will be appointed as a deputy governor at RBI for a period of three years from the date of joining or until further orders, according to the notification released by the central government.
Swaminathan will succeed Mahesh Kumar Jain, who is set to retire this week after having served as a deputy governor since 2018.
But who is Swaminathan Janakiraman?
Let's find out more about the new deputy governor of RBI - a short brief about his career & education.
Swaminathan Janakiraman Education
Swaminathan Janakiraman completed his high school at Town Higher Secondary School, Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu in 1981.
He completed his B.com in 1984 from University of Madras - Govt. College Of Men, Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu.
Then he completed his certification in commercial banking & financial subjects from Indian Institute of Banking & Finance in Mumbai
In 2012, he moved abroad to pursue 'Certificate for Documentary Credit Specialists' qualification at IFS School of Finance in London.
In 2015, Swaminathan Janakiraman went to National Institute of Business Management to pursue MBA where he specialised in various skills like Risk Management and International Trade Finance.
He is a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS) as well as Certified Documentary Credit Specialist (CDCS).
Swaminathan Janakiraman Career
In a career spanning over 34 years with SBI, he has held various assignments across Corporate and International Banking, Retail and Digital Banking, Finance and Assurance functions.
Swaminathan Janakiraman started his career in SBI Bangalore and rose up the ranks.
In May 2003, he became Branch Manager of, Residency Road Branch and was head of operations, business development, and retail banking.
In 2004, he became Chief Manager at ITI Mahadevapura Branch of SBI and in the same year he moved up the ranks to become Assistant General Manager & Relationship Manager in the Mid corporate group of SBI Bangalore.
In the year 2009, Swaminathan Janakiraman became Vice President & Head of Trade Finance, SBI, New York, and continued in the same position for 4 years.
In 2013, Swaminathan Janakiraman became Deputy General Manager - Global Trade Services in Mumbai and later was promoted to General Manager in Financial Institutions Group in 2015.
In 2017, Swaminathan Janakiraman was promoted to Chief General Manager.
Over the next few years Swaminathan Janakiraman changed various roles in SBI. Janakiraman currently serves as a managing director at State Bank of India, the country's largest bank.
In his role at SBI, he managed the Bank's assurance functions, such as Risk Management, Regulatory Compliance, and Stressed Assets verticals.
He also served as a Nominee Director of SBI on the Boards of Yes Bank, Jio Payments Bank, NPCI, and Bank of Bhutan, an SBI JV.