Who is Swaminathan Janakiraman, The New Deputy Governor Of RBI

The Indian government has appointed Swaminathan Janakiraman as a deputy governor of Reserve Bank India for a period of three years.

He will be appointed as a deputy governor at RBI for a period of three years from the date of joining or until further orders, according to the notification released by the central government.

Swaminathan will succeed Mahesh Kumar Jain, who is set to retire this week after having served as a deputy governor since 2018.

But who is Swaminathan Janakiraman?

Let's find out more about the new deputy governor of RBI - a short brief about his career & education.