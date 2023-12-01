Who Is Sharad Mahendra? The Newly Appointed Joint MD & CEO Of JSW Energy

Prior to this appointment, Mahendra was CEO of JSW Steel Coated Products Ltd. (a 100% subsidiary of JSW Steel). He has worked with JSW Energy earlier as well as CEO (Energy Business) in 2017 where he led the power sales, mining, corporate commercial, legal, coal procurement, regulatory and corporate affairs functions.

In 2019, he was appointed as a whole-time director of the company. He left JSW Energy in 2020 to join as CEO of JSW Steel Coated Products.

Apart from that Mahendra has worked as a Director on the Board of APL Apollo Tubes Limited and was responsible for the overall sales and marketing functions as well as for organisation building. He has even worked at Phillips Carbon Black Limited, Escorts Limited and Yamaha Motors Limited in various capacities.