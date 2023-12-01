Who Is Sharad Mahendra? The Newly Appointed Joint MD & CEO Of JSW Energy
Sharad Mahendra will assume the role of Joint MD and CEO after Prashant Jain's tenure ends on January 31, 2024
JSW Energy Ltd. on Friday announced appointment of Sharad Mahendra as joint managing director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company. His appointment is effective from February 1, 2024.
In a statement JSW said, "Consequent to the vacancy created on account of Prashant Jain’s decision to take early retirement, Sharad Mahendra has been appointed as a Whole-time Director (Joint Managing Director & CEO - Designate) with effect from December 1, 2023." Mahendra will take charge as JMD and CEO with effect from February 1 next year. Jain will continue to be JMD and CEO till January 31, 2024.
Sharad Mahendra: Education
Mahendra attended Colvin Taluqdars College in Lucknow from 1982 to 1984. He then went on to study engineering from 1885-1989 and is a BE Mechanical Engineering graduate from Motilal Nehru National Institute Of Technology. He later did a short course on Leadership Skills Leadership Development from Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore in 2010.
Mahendra has been a recipient of "Hall of Fames Award, London" for Best Marketing and Communication.
Sharad Mahendra: Career
Prior to this appointment, Mahendra was CEO of JSW Steel Coated Products Ltd. (a 100% subsidiary of JSW Steel). He has worked with JSW Energy earlier as well as CEO (Energy Business) in 2017 where he led the power sales, mining, corporate commercial, legal, coal procurement, regulatory and corporate affairs functions.
In 2019, he was appointed as a whole-time director of the company. He left JSW Energy in 2020 to join as CEO of JSW Steel Coated Products.
Apart from that Mahendra has worked as a Director on the Board of APL Apollo Tubes Limited and was responsible for the overall sales and marketing functions as well as for organisation building. He has even worked at Phillips Carbon Black Limited, Escorts Limited and Yamaha Motors Limited in various capacities.
Happy to share contribution of JSW Steel Coated Products Ltd towards water conservation. Created Check dams Water scarce villages in Maharashtra benefitting 1650 families by ensuring dams with water storage capacity of 184000 CUM. Well done Tarapur & Kalmeshwar plant teams pic.twitter.com/oWXIhitc2X— sharad mahendra (@mahendra_sharad) March 22, 2023