Who Is Rohit Jawa, HUL's Next CEO?

Rohit Jawa will take over as the managing director and chief executive officer of Hindustan Unilever Ltd., marking the ascension of another marketer to the highest echelons of corporate leadership.

Jawa, who will succeed Sanjiv Mehta, has been appointed for five consecutive years from June 27, the company said in an exchange filing on Thursday. Currently the chief of transformation at parent Unilever Plc., the 56-year-old will also be a whole-time director at the country's largest consumer goods company from April 1 till June 26.

He will take over as president of Unilever South Asia and join as the Unilever Leadership Executive from April 1.

Jawa will take charge of the country's largest consumer goods maker at a time when the industry grapples with the twin challenges of consumption slowdown and high inflation.

Some of his key responsibilities would include propping up the GSK portfolio to be a major growth driver for HUL, scaling up recent acquisitions in direct-to-consumer space and remaining agile to do more bolt-on acquisitions in D2C given it is a buyers' market, according to Abneesh Roy, executive director, Nuvama Institutional Equities. He will also be expected to make HUL an even bigger player in the naturals or ayurveda segment.

Roy said Jawa should also focus on keeping HUL ahead of transformation in sectors that are going through fast-paced digitisation of entire value chain, consider the entry of big-pocketed players like Reliance Industries Ltd. and the growing dominance of a clutch of low-priced challenger brands or private labels.

Jawa's previous experience in other Asian markets will come handy.