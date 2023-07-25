Who Is Rajesh Kannan? Know About The New President & CDIO Of Tata Motors
The appointment will be effective from August 1, 2023, the firm said in a stock regulatory filing on July 25
Tata Motors on Tuesday announced the appointment of Rajesh Kannan as President and Chief Digital and Information Officer which will be effective from August 1, 2023.
As per the brief profile provided in the exchange filing, Mr. Rajesh Kannan has around twenty-eight years of experience delivering transformative, end-to-end digital and IT engagements for global organisations across multiple sectors and industries including retail, consumer products, media and advertising, banking, insurance and financial services.
Rajesh Kannan's Education
Kannan holds a B.Tech in Chemical Engineering from Anna University, Chennai, and a Masters in Computer-Aided Design in Chemical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai. He is a Certified SAFE4 Agile practitioner and CGEIT (Certified in Governance of Enterprise IT) from ISACA.
Rajesh Kannan's Work Experience
Before joining Tata Motors Limited, he was working with Tata Consultancy Services Limited as the vice president and business unit head of Service Design and Transformation.
With twenty-eight years of expertise, Rajesh Kannan excels in driving transformative, comprehensive digital and IT projects for worldwide organisations in various sectors, including retail, consumer products, media, advertising, banking, insurance, and financial services.
Rajesh Kannan's Work Profile in Tata
Kannan lead several large customers in Retail, CPG and Market Research & Insights domains globally – with a good track record of nurturing strong CXO relationships.
As Business Unit Head, he lead Service Design & Transformation opportunities for BFSI Business Group of customers. Prior to this, Sr. Executive responsible for P&L of Global Clients in Market Research & Insights - driving business growth, strengthening customer relationships and helping them in their Business transformation journeys.
Kannan has excellent hands-on experience in Digital Transformation of Global Retail and Analytics organisations - setting up Customer, Sales and Marketing functions, Consulting and Solutions, Top performing Agile Delivery teams.
In earlier roles – as a Client Relationship director, he led a set of US Retail/CPG Customers, accountable for Strategy, Thought leadership and scaling these Global Accounts for TCS. In his formative years, played roles in Consulting, Retail Practice, Delivery across multiple TCS Retail customers – in establishing full service delivery teams and delivering on Digital Transformation initiatives.