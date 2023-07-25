Who Is Rajesh Kannan? Know About The New President & CDIO Of Tata Motors

Tata Motors on Tuesday announced the appointment of Rajesh Kannan as President and Chief Digital and Information Officer which will be effective from August 1, 2023.

In an exchange filing on Friday, Tata Motors announced that he will take charge from August 1, 2023.

As per the brief profile provided in the exchange filing, Mr. Rajesh Kannan has around twenty-eight years of experience delivering transformative, end-to-end digital and IT engagements for global organisations across multiple sectors and industries including retail, consumer products, media and advertising, banking, insurance and financial services.