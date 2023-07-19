BQPrimeBusiness NewsWho Is Nivruti Rai? Former Intel Head Appointed As MD And CEO of Invest India
Who Is Nivruti Rai? Former Intel Head Appointed As MD And CEO of Invest India

Rai has taken over from Manmeet K Nanda, Joint Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

19 Jul 2023, 7:55 PM IST
Former Intel India country head Nivruti Rai has joined as the Managing Director and CEO of Invest India on July 12, an per an official statement by the government on Wednesday.

Rai has taken over the charge from Manmeet K Nanda, Joint Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) who had was the ad-interim MD & CEO from March 2023.

Who is Nivruti Rai?

Nivruti Rai was born in November 1969 in Uttar Pradesh. She married Dr Sunit Tyagi and migrated to USA.

Nivruti Rai completed her graduation in Statistics from the University of Lucknow. She further completed her M.S. in Electrical and Industrial Engineering from Oregon State University. Rai has done various programmes in Executive Business Leadership, MBA from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business, Stanford University Graduate School of Business and Harvard Business School.

Nivruti Rai's Work Experience

Nivruti Rai is the recipient of the prestigious Nari Shakti Puraskar for her contributions to the field of technology. Rai joined Intel in 1994 and moved to Bengaluru. At Intel, she had an illustrious 29 years as a global business and technology leader. She was Intel India's Country Head for the past seven years.

During her tenure at Intel India, Rai contributed towards indigenous technology development, start-ups, electronics manufacturing ecosystem and policy formulation, especially in the areas of critical and emerging technologies.

Rai has been part of the leadership team in various industrial bodies and government committees and brings a wealth of experience in working closely with industry associations, business leaders, and government leaders.

Rai calls herself as a global leader with 20+ years of technical and business leadership experience in the US and India. According to her LinkedIn bio, she is focused on building strong teams and grooming leaders who can deliver on the global stage and is passionate about Indian technology ecosystem and how we can usher in the next technology revolution for India and the world.

What is Invest India?

Invest India is India's national investment facilitation agency. It was established in 2009 by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India. It's flagship initiatives include Make in India, Startup India, National Single Window System, Project Monitoring Group, and Prime Minister’s Science, Technology, and Innovation Advisory Council.

The Board of Invest India is chaired by Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, DPIIT and other members of the board include P. K. Tripathi, Arti Bhatnagar, Md. Noor Rahman Sheikh, Anand Mahindra, Pankaj R. Patel, Harshvardhan Neotia, Rekha M. Menon, Debjani Ghosh, and Chandrajit Banerjee.

