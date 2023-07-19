Who Is Nivruti Rai? Former Intel Head Appointed As MD And CEO of Invest India

Nivruti Rai is the recipient of the prestigious Nari Shakti Puraskar for her contributions to the field of technology. Rai joined Intel in 1994 and moved to Bengaluru. At Intel, she had an illustrious 29 years as a global business and technology leader. She was Intel India's Country Head for the past seven years.

During her tenure at Intel India, Rai contributed towards indigenous technology development, start-ups, electronics manufacturing ecosystem and policy formulation, especially in the areas of critical and emerging technologies.

Rai has been part of the leadership team in various industrial bodies and government committees and brings a wealth of experience in working closely with industry associations, business leaders, and government leaders.

Rai calls herself as a global leader with 20+ years of technical and business leadership experience in the US and India. According to her LinkedIn bio, she is focused on building strong teams and grooming leaders who can deliver on the global stage and is passionate about Indian technology ecosystem and how we can usher in the next technology revolution for India and the world.