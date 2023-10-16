Who Is Darshan Hiranandani, The Businessman Embroiled In 'Cash For Query' Controversy?

The Mumbai-based real estate firm Hiranandani Group denied the allegations of paying bribes to Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra to ask questions in Parliament, saying that the claims have "no merit".

On Oct. 15, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey accused Moitra of taking "bribes" from Darshan Hiranandani.

"We have always been in the business of business and not in the business of politics. Our group has always worked with the government in the interest of the nation and will continue doing so," said a spokesperson of the Hiranandani Group.