Who Is Darshan Hiranandani, The Businessman Embroiled In 'Cash For Query' Controversy?
A BJP MP has accused TMC's Mahua Moitra of taking 'bribes' from the businessman to ask questions in Parliament.
The Mumbai-based real estate firm Hiranandani Group denied the allegations of paying bribes to Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra to ask questions in Parliament, saying that the claims have "no merit".
On Oct. 15, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey accused Moitra of taking "bribes" from Darshan Hiranandani.
"We have always been in the business of business and not in the business of politics. Our group has always worked with the government in the interest of the nation and will continue doing so," said a spokesperson of the Hiranandani Group.
Who Is Darshan Hiranandani?
Son of real-estate billionaire Niranjan Hiranandani, Darshan Hiranandani heads the unlisted property developer Hiranandani Group's real estate business in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
In India, Hiranandani Group has projects across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.
An MBA and bachelor's of science from Rochester Institute of Technology, New York, Darshan Hiranandani is engaged in the group's real estate business internationally and has been diversifying into emerging sectors such as data centres, cloud computing, energy, and industrial warehousing and logistics. He heads H-Energy Pvt. and runs data centres in Navi Mumbai and Noida.
List Of Businesses Owned By Him
The founder of Tez Platforms, a Hiranandani Group venture focused on tech-enabled consumer services business, since February 2022.
Managing Director of Nidar Group since January 2016. Nidar Group is his family office, through which he engages in investing in energy infrastructure, building natural gas pipelines, and gas storage terminals.
Founder of Yotta Infrastructure Solutions since April 2019. Yotta Data Services Pvt. is a Hiranandani Group company involved in datacenter co-location and tech services.
Founder of Greenbase—Industrial and Logistics Park since December 2018. It provides industrial and warehousing spaces across the country.
CEO of Hiranandani Communities, has been engaged in creating planned community townships since February 2014.
Founder of H-Energy Group of companies since April 2009.
The Controversy
On Sunday, Dubey wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla under the subject—re-emergence of nasty 'Cash for Query' in Parliament, direct involvement of Mahua Moitra, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) for serious 'Breach of Privilege', 'Contempt of the House' and a 'Criminal Offence' under Section 120-A of the IPC.
He cited a letter that he received from an advocate, saying that the lawyer has shared "irrefutable" evidence of bribes exchanged between the Trinamool Congress leader and a businessman. He also urged the Lok Sabha Speaker to constitute an inquiry committee to look into the charges against Moitra.
Moitra hit back, saying she "welcomes any move against her after the Lok Sabha Speaker is finished dealing with pending charges against him".
"I am using all my ill-gotten cash and gifts to buy a college/university in which Degree Dubey can finally buy a real degree," she said, tagging the Lok Sabha Speaker on social media platform X. "Finish the enquiries against him for false affidavits and then set up my enquiry committee," Moitra said in a series of messages.