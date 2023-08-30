﻿WhiteHat Jr.﻿ CEO Ananya Tripathi Quits; Here Are Some Top-Level Exits At Byju's

Byju's, the Indian edtech unicorn, has been facing a number of challenges in recent months. In April 2023, the company's offices were raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), a financial investigation agency, over allegations of foreign exchange violations. The ED also questioned Byju's founder and CEO, Byju Raveendran.

In June 2023, Byju's laid off 2,500 employees. The company said that the layoffs were necessary to "streamline operations".

BYJU'S was also criticised for its aggressive marketing Strategies. The National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) alleged that Byju's threatened many children and parents cautioning them about potentially ruin their futures if they do not buy their courses. Several individuals have taken to social media and other online platforms to voice their grievances, stating they felt misled and compelled to jeopardise their savings and future prospects.