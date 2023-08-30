WhiteHat Jr. CEO Ananya Tripathi Quits; Here Are Some Top-Level Exits At Byju's
Here are some top-level executives who have quit Byju's in August 2023
WhiteHat Jr Chief Executive Officer Ananya Tripathi has reportedly quit BYJU, the parent company. According to a report by Moneycontrol, her resignation has not been formally accepted yet. Not just Ananya Tripathi, here are other recent resignations from Byju.
Ananya Tripathi
WhiteHat Jr Chief Executive Officer Ananya Tripathi was on maternity leave since May 2023. According to reports, Tripathi, who quit in August 2023, is being persuaded to reconsider her decision.
Cherian Thomas
In August 2023, BYJU's Senior Vice President for international business Cherian resigned from the company and will now helm US-based Impending Inc. Thomas, touted to be the architect behind BYJU’s American expansion, was also responsible for spearheading the business of Osmo (as its CEO), a BYJU'S subsidiary, with a revenue of over USD 100 million in FY21. He was the first international employee at BYJU'S back in 2017 and was credited with building the international organisation.
Prathyusha Agarwal
In August 2023, Prathyusha Agarwal quit as Byju's Chief Business Officer, according to media reports. Agarwal had joined Byju's in March 2022 to lead its Early Learn Business Vertical.
Himanshu Bajaj, Mukut Deepak
In August 2023, Himanshu Bajaj and Mukut Deepak. Himanshu Bajaj was the business head of BYJU’S Tuition Centers and Mukut Deepak was business head for Class 4 to 10. Bajaj, Deepak and Agarwal quit in a single month to which a spokesperson from the edtech unicorn attributed these to organisational restructuring.
Byju's Controversies
Byju's, the Indian edtech unicorn, has been facing a number of challenges in recent months. In April 2023, the company's offices were raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), a financial investigation agency, over allegations of foreign exchange violations. The ED also questioned Byju's founder and CEO, Byju Raveendran.
In June 2023, Byju's laid off 2,500 employees. The company said that the layoffs were necessary to "streamline operations".
BYJU'S was also criticised for its aggressive marketing Strategies. The National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) alleged that Byju's threatened many children and parents cautioning them about potentially ruin their futures if they do not buy their courses. Several individuals have taken to social media and other online platforms to voice their grievances, stating they felt misled and compelled to jeopardise their savings and future prospects.