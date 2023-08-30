BQPrimeBusiness News﻿WhiteHat Jr.﻿ CEO Ananya Tripathi Quits; Here Are Some Top-Level Exits At Byju's
ADVERTISEMENT

﻿WhiteHat Jr.﻿ CEO Ananya Tripathi Quits; Here Are Some Top-Level Exits At Byju's

Here are some top-level executives who have quit Byju's in August 2023

30 Aug 2023, 7:29 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Bengaluru-based startup has also laid off at least 3,600 employees over the past year. (Source: Screengrab of a Byju's commercial)</p></div>
The Bengaluru-based startup has also laid off at least 3,600 employees over the past year. (Source: Screengrab of a Byju's commercial)

﻿WhiteHat Jr﻿ Chief Executive Officer Ananya Tripathi has reportedly quit ﻿BYJU, the parent company. According to a report by Moneycontrol, her resignation has not been formally accepted yet. Not just Ananya Tripathi, here are other recent resignations from Byju.

Ananya Tripathi

WhiteHat Jr﻿ Chief Executive Officer Ananya Tripathi was on maternity leave since May 2023. According to reports, Tripathi, who quit in August 2023, is being persuaded to reconsider her decision.

Cherian Thomas

In August 2023, BYJU's Senior Vice President for international business Cherian resigned from the company and will now helm US-based Impending Inc. Thomas, touted to be the architect behind BYJU’s American expansion, was also responsible for spearheading the business of Osmo (as its CEO), a BYJU'S subsidiary, with a revenue of over USD 100 million in FY21. He was the first international employee at BYJU'S back in 2017 and was credited with building the international organisation.

Prathyusha Agarwal

In August 2023, Prathyusha Agarwal quit as Byju's Chief Business Officer, according to media reports. Agarwal had joined Byju's in March 2022 to lead its Early Learn Business Vertical.

Himanshu Bajaj, Mukut Deepak

In August 2023, Himanshu Bajaj and Mukut Deepak. Himanshu Bajaj was the business head of BYJU’S Tuition Centers and Mukut Deepak was business head for Class 4 to 10. Bajaj, Deepak and Agarwal quit in a single month to which a spokesperson from the edtech unicorn attributed these to organisational restructuring.

ALSO READ

Byju's Chief Business Officer, Two Other Top Executives Quit Amid Restructuring

Opinion
Byju's Chief Business Officer, Two Other Top Executives Quit Amid Restructuring
Read More

Byju's Controversies

Byju's, the Indian edtech unicorn, has been facing a number of challenges in recent months. In April 2023, the company's offices were raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), a financial investigation agency, over allegations of foreign exchange violations. The ED also questioned Byju's founder and CEO, Byju Raveendran.

In June 2023, Byju's laid off 2,500 employees. The company said that the layoffs were necessary to "streamline operations".

BYJU'S was also criticised for its aggressive marketing Strategies. The National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) alleged that Byju's threatened many children and parents cautioning them about potentially ruin their futures if they do not buy their courses. Several individuals have taken to social media and other online platforms to voice their grievances, stating they felt misled and compelled to jeopardise their savings and future prospects.

ALSO READ

Byju's Lays Off 100 More Employees Taking The Tally To 3,600 In The Past Year

Opinion
Byju's Lays Off 100 More Employees Taking The Tally To 3,600 In The Past Year
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT