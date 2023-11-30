Whirlpool To Sell 24% Stake In India Unit

Whirlpool Corp. announced on Thursday that it would sell up to a 24% stake in Whirlpool of India Ltd. in 2024.

The parent company will enter into one or more transactions to sell its ownership interest. Whirlpool will retain a majority interest in the Indian unit following completion of the stake sale, according to an exchange filing.

The company currently maintains a 75% ownership interest in Whirlpool India through a wholly owned subsidiary.