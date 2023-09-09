When It Is Worth Having Cobranded Credit Cards In Your Wallet

There are multiple cobranded credit cards available in India, and their coverage is increasing across different areas.

Airlines, department stores, hotels, and multiplexes are some of the areas where you will find companies that have tied up with banks to offer such cards to their users and the banks customers. This might even seem overwhelming for a lot of people, as they do not know how and when they should select such a card or if they should have one at all.

Here are some factors to consider when determining whether you need a cobranded card or not.