BQPrimeBusiness NewsWheat Gains More Than 3% After Drone Attacks In Black Sea
ADVERTISEMENT

Wheat Gains More Than 3% After Drone Attacks In Black Sea

Ukraine attacked another Russian vessel over the weekend, putting at risk exports from the Black Sea.

07 Aug 2023, 8:33 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
Wheat Gains More Than 3% After Drone Attacks in Black Sea
Wheat Gains More Than 3% After Drone Attacks in Black Sea

(Bloomberg) -- Wheat climbed more than 3% after Ukraine attacked another Russian vessel over the weekend, putting at risk exports from the Black Sea.

Futures in Chicago advanced as much as 3.4% in early Asian trading before paring some of the gain. Rising hostilities could threaten Russia’s commodity flows via the Black Sea, a route that accounts for most of the nation’s grain and 15% to 20% of the oil the OPEC+ producer sells daily on global markets.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT