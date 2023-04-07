Wheat Crop Loss May Be 1-2 MT Due To Untimely Rains; Overall Output To Reach Record Level

The government said on Friday that the wheat production loss due to recent inclement weather is likely to be in the range of 1-2 million tonnes.

However, the overall production will reach a record 112.2 million tonnes in the current year on higher acreage and yield.

The government's wheat procurement at the minimum support price is underway, and about 7 lakh tonnes have been purchased so far, higher than the 2 lakh tonnes purchased in the year-ago period.

The Centre also asked roller flour millers to directly procure from farmers to meet their requirements instead of seeking stock from the state-owned FCI under the Open Market Sale Scheme.

The government also ruled out the industry's demand to lift the ban on the export of wheat products, considering the bumper output.

At an event organised by the Roller Flour Millers' Federation of India, Subodh Kumar Singh, additional secretary in the Food Ministry, released a private wheat crop estimate and said there was a difference in the production projected by the government and industry last year.